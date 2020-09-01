Malawi: Nundwe Reinstated As Malawi Army Commander

1 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

President Lazarus Chakwera has reinstated former Malawi Defence Force (MDF) General Vincent Nundwe on the position of Army Commander.

Chakwera said Nundwe firing was unconstitutional and the former regime abused its powers.

The President said soon he will be calling for the security council meeting to discuss on the position of his deputies.

Former Malawi's President Peter Mutharika fired Nundwe for allowing his soldiers to protect demonstrators protesting the results of last year's elections.

Nundwe was replaced by Andrew Lapken Namathanga.

Protests took place last year against "fraudulent elections" that returned Mutharika to power before they were annulled by courts.

Fresh presidential elections were called after a court ruled that the polls were marred by irregularities.

The judge said at the time the evidence before the court was clear that the electoral management body had failed to follow legal requirements.

The nullification of the election followed complaints by Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Dr Saulos Chilima of the UTM Party the pair that defeated Mutharika on June 23.

The nationwide demonstrations were also aimed at forcing the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah for allegedly presiding over a flawed electoral process.

