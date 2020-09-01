Malawi: NLGFC Dates Financial Heads

Blantyre — National Local Government Financial Committee (NLGFC) has appealed to finance officers in local Councils in the country to properly manage financial resources to ensure accountability and transparency on public financial resources.

NLGFC Director of Finance, Kondwani Santhe said this on Monday in Blantyre during a two day orientation meeting on financial management with Directors of Finance and other Finance Officers from the southern region.

He observed that audit reports and financial analysis by NLGFC revealed that finance officers fail to account for public funds which had been utilized in their respective Councils due to lack of proper documentation of financial reports.

"Several issues have been on public domain as regards to performance of local councils such that councils fail to document and keep financial records, generate enough revenue," Santhe said, adding that issues of expenditure management are of great concern in most of the Councils.

The NLGFC therefore thought of bringing together Officers in the finance sectors to look into Acts that mandate the local authorities to manage finances.

"As such, NLGFC thought of engaging financial heads in local councils on financial management because Public Finance Management Act and Local Government Act mandate councils to properly document and keep financial reports to enhance accountability and transparency of public resources," he added.

Santhe said time had come that officers in local councils execute their tasks diligently and professionally to effectively and efficiently mobilize, distribute and utilize financial resources.

"We noticed that some of the factors that led to lack of documentation of financial reports is laxity among officers as well as lack of professional care.

"It is therefore high time that the officers should execute their tasks diligently and professionally as timely submission and presentation of reports as well as bank reconciliations go a long way in ensuring accountability and transparency of public funds," the Director said.

He expressed optimism that the objective of the meeting would be achieved to benefit the financial sector in the country.

Last week, NLGFC held its first workshop meeting on financial management in the Northern Region as similar meeting is expected to take place in the Central Region soon.

NLGFC is responsible for facilitating fiscal decentralization, financial management and local development in local governments.