Zimbabwe: Seedco in Merger Talks Ahead of Vic-Falls Exchange Listing

1 September 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE)-Listed seed producer, Seedco Limited (SEED.zw) is considering a merger with SeedCo International (SCIL) to strengthen the proposed transfer of the latter's shares from the ZSE to the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), 263Chat Business has learnt.

The two entities are currently listed separately on the ZSE with SeedCo International also listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange.

However, SCIL remains suspended from the ZSE following government order to keep on suspension all the fungible dual listed shares which were being used by market participants to determine the rate of the local currency.

SCIL this morning confirmed that the company is currently in talks with SEED.zw over a potential transaction that may have a material effect on share price.

"Shareholders are advised that pursuant to the proposal to transfer the ZSE Secondary Listing of Seed Co International Limited from the ZSE to the soon to be established VFEX, a proposal to merge the Zimbabwean operations, held under Seed Co Limited, and the international operations, held under Seed Co International, is being pursued," said Seedco International Limited.

The merger is informed by the need to make the VFEX secondary listing of Seed Co International Limited competitive and comparable to other Zimbabwean dual-listed counters.

Government of Zimbabwe is laying ground for the establishment of the Victoria Falls Exchange which will be denominated in foreign currency with the hope of turning the resort town into a modern offshore capital center.

To this end, all the dual-listed companies, including property giant-Old Mutual, cement-maker PPC and SeedCo International have since been advised to delist from the ZSE and list on the VFEX.

"Shareholders of Seed Co Limited ("the Company") and the investing public are advised that the Company has entered into negotiations with Seed Co International Limited ("Seed Co International") exploring the proposal to integrate SCL's operations under Seed Co International as part of the latter's consolidation plan being pursued to strengthen the proposed transfer of Seed Co International's Secondary Listing from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange ("ZSE") to the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange ("VFEX"), a special economic zone bourse that will trade in United States dollars," SEED.zw confirmed the development.

The ZSE has in recent months witnessed an increase in company mergers leading to a decrease in number of companies listed on the country's primary bourse.

Earlier this year, property giants Dawn Properties and Zimre Property Investment announced plans to delist and merge with their parent companies African Sun and Zimre Property Holding, respectively.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Lessons from Mali for Nigeria and West Africa - Defend Democracy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.