Malawi: General Nundwe Welcomes His Reinstatement, Says 'Soldiers to Serve Malawians and Nothing Else'

The popular General Vincent Nundwe has welcomed his reinstatement as the commander of Malawi Defense Force (MDF), saying it is an opportunity to finish what he had started.

Speaking to the media few minutes after President Lazarus Chakwera announced his reinstatement, Nundwe said he is happy and his mission is to ensure that the military serves the interests of the people and nothing else.

"God is great. I was removed for doing my job. I am happy that I am back and I will continue from where I stopped; serving Malawians. This is the call to all MDF soldiers to serve Malawians and nothing else" he said.

Nundwe was unceremoniously removed by former President Peter Mutharika for reasons that were not disclosed to the public.

However, reports indicated that Mutharika wasn't happy with how Nundwe failed to stop the demonstrations.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, social and governance commentator Makhumbo Munthali said the move by Mutharika to replace Nundwe was politically inspired.

He said under Nundwe command at the barracks the Army won the hearts of many locally and internationally by acting professionally in their handling of demonstrations.

The governance experts said Nundwe was removed as punishment for failure to take political rally orders from the country immediate past president Mutharika on using force against protesters

He noted that Mutharika was looking for someone who would play a partisan card especially when dealing with any potential demonstrations and his dwindling public trust levels.

However, the governance expert said from experience and history the Malawi army has proved not to be an easy institution to be politically infiltrated even if those Mutharika appointed as Commanders were hired with the objective of pursuing narrow political interests.

"Memories are still afresh of how General Henry Odillo despite being appointed by Bingu wa Mutharika rose to the occasion to defend the Constitution when it mattered most

"In short, the Army has over the years demonstrated to be above one individual by sticking to professionalism... Malawi Army has a legacy to protect," he continued.

The Malawian army has played a crucial role during times of political and social turbulence.