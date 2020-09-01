Malawi: Silver Strikers FC Launches Website, to Market Players Online

Capital City giants Silver Strikers FC recently launched its official website - www.silverstrikers.com - which according to the club, it will help marketing its players beyond borders as well as boost sales of its merchandise.

Speaking during the launch, club chief executive officer Thoko Chimbali said: "One of our key objectives in the commercialisation drive is to sell players to foreign clubs".

Chimbali said: "To achieve this, we are exploring all avenues to expose the players. Through the website, all teams that are interested in our players will be able to watch the content."

He also revealed that the marketing team will engage the corporate world to advertise on the website and in return, the club will generate more revenue.

Silver Strikers is among few clubs on Malawi that took the commercialization drive path and start operating as a company.