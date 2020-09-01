Mozambique: 95 New Covid-19 Cases, Mostly in Maputo City and Province

Maputo — Mozambique's Deputy National Director of Public Health, Benigna Matsinhe, on Monday announced that a further 95 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease have been diagnosed, the vast majority of them in Maputo city and province.

Addressing a Maputo press conference, Matsinhe said that, since the start of the pandemic, 96,387 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,691 of them in the previous 24 hours. 919 samples were tested in public facilities, and 772 in private laboratories.

The private sector only tested samples from Cabo Delgado (442) and from Maputo city (330). Of all the samples tested, 627 were from Maputo city, 442 from Cabo Delgado, 235 from Maputo province, 149 from Nampula, 41 from Zambezia, 100 from Tete, 35 from Inhambane, 34 from Niassa, 26 from Sofala and two from Gaza.

1,596 of these tests were negative, and 95 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, to 3,916.

94 of the new cases are Mozambicans and one is a Zimbabwean citizen. Four cases are imported - three are Mozambicans returning to the country from South Africa, and one from Eswatini.

54 of the new cases are from Maputo province (31 from Matola city, 11 from Marracuene, four from Moamba, three from Namaacha, three from Manhica and two from Boane) and 30 from Maputo city. Thus Maputo city and province between them accounted for over 88 per cent of the new cases.

Four cases are from Nampula (three from Nampula city and one from Nacala port), two are from Beira, one is from Pemba, capital of Cabo Delgado province, one is from Inhambane city, one from the town of Cuamba, in Niassa, and two are from Chokwe, in Gaza.

In accordance with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 95 new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Matsinhe said that a further 70 Covid-19 patients have made a full recovery (69 in Maputo city and one in Cabo Delgado). This brings the number of recoveries to 2,170 - 55.4 per cent of all cases diagnosed since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday, the geographical breakdown of all 3,916 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 1,370; Maputo province, 751; Cabo Delgado, 596; Nampula, 528; Gaza, 172; Sofala, 155; Inhambane, 90; Manica, 77; Tete, 76; Zambezia, 60; Niassa, 41.

The basic statistics for Covid-19 in Mozambique are now: 3,916 confirmed cases, of which 2,170 have made a complete recovery and 1,719 are active cases. 27 Covid-19 patients have died, 23 from the disease and four from other causes.