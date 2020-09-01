Namibia: Telecom to Appoint New Chief Executive

Telecom Namibia has announced plans to appoint a new chief executive officer at the end of September, following the closure of applications for the post last week.

"The board intends on having the recruitment and selection process concluded by end of September 2020, at which stage we hope to have identified a suitably qualified candidate to assume the role," Telecom's board chairperson, Jerry Muadinohamba, said in a statement on Monday.

Applications for the top position at the parastatal closed on 27 August.

According to Muadinohamba, 72 applications were received, from 13 female applicants and 59 male candidates.

Former Telecom chief executive officer Theo Klein was suspended in 2018 following a board investigation into an alleged fake N$12 million tender.

The board suspended Klein after it was found that the company paid N$4 million from March 2016 to June 2017 towards an alleged fake printing tender between Telecom and Canocopy Pty Limited.

Laban Hiwilepo is the current acting chief executive officer of the telecommunications company.

Since Klein's suspension, the parastatal's chief marketing officer, Armando Perny, and chief commercial officer, Calvin Muniswaswa, have also acted in the position.