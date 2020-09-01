Namibia: Telecom to Appoint New Chief Executive

1 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Victoria Wolf

Telecom Namibia has announced plans to appoint a new chief executive officer at the end of September, following the closure of applications for the post last week.

"The board intends on having the recruitment and selection process concluded by end of September 2020, at which stage we hope to have identified a suitably qualified candidate to assume the role," Telecom's board chairperson, Jerry Muadinohamba, said in a statement on Monday.

Applications for the top position at the parastatal closed on 27 August.

According to Muadinohamba, 72 applications were received, from 13 female applicants and 59 male candidates.

Former Telecom chief executive officer Theo Klein was suspended in 2018 following a board investigation into an alleged fake N$12 million tender.

The board suspended Klein after it was found that the company paid N$4 million from March 2016 to June 2017 towards an alleged fake printing tender between Telecom and Canocopy Pty Limited.

Laban Hiwilepo is the current acting chief executive officer of the telecommunications company.

Since Klein's suspension, the parastatal's chief marketing officer, Armando Perny, and chief commercial officer, Calvin Muniswaswa, have also acted in the position.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.