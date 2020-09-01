Ethiopia: Multichoice Unveils Plan to Expand Investment in Ethiopia

1 September 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — MultiChoice Ethiopia, a South African company that operates the DStv satellite television service, announced plan to significantly increase its investment in Ethiopia.

The company said in a statement that it is looking to extensively expand its reach, investment in people and infrastructure in Ethiopia.

It is also planning to provide support to Ethiopian content and content creators including investing heavily in local content as part of its hyper local content strategy.

Ethiopia is open for business and has demonstrated its commitment to supporting businesses from around the world, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Group, Calvo Mawela said.

"We will continue to demonstrate our commitment to Ethiopia through the development of local skills and industries, and through exciting plans for content that speaks to Ethiopians in their own voice.."

MultiChoice Group's strategy of creating hyperlocal content, made locally, has already borne fruit, and has allowed the company to commit to continue its investment in local content production and aggregation, it stated.

According to the statement, the company has recently launched 'Zee Alem' channel dedicated to Ethiopian on the Group's DStv platform.

MultiChoice has also conducted training for SuperSport commentators in vernacular for local sports broadcasts.

MultiChoice Ethiopia has brought on board almost all free-to-air local channels and radio stations on the DStv platform to serve customers with local news, entertainment and music offerings, it pointed out.

The MultiChoice Group is the leading provider of video entertainment in Africa, with access to 19.5m households across the continent.

Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved.

