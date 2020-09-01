Ethiopia Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Security to Embassy in Berlin

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has expressed its dissatisfaction over the lack of security to its embassy in Berlin where protesters occupied and took down the flag.

Foreign Affairs State Minister Redwan Hussein exchanged a phone call today with Charge d'Affaires of Germany here in Ethiopia, Heiko Nitzschke, about the recent incident in Berlin.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the State Minister had expressed his disappointment over the lack of measures against such degrading acts despite advanced warnings.

Redwan further said the Government of Ethiopia recognizes that its citizens have the right to protest. "However," he said, "It would be proper if it's done further away from the embassy's premises in such a way that wouldn't obstruct daily business."

The Charge d'Affaires, Heiko Nitzschke, said on his part the recent development surrounding the security of the Ethiopian Embassy in Berlin is unacceptable.

He stressed that his government would further look into the matter and rectify the impediment.