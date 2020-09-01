Tanzania: Chadema's Lissu Vows to Take Arusha to Another Height

TANZANIA's main opposition party Chadema launched their campaign trail in Arusha Region, with a promise of transforming and restoring the city's lost glory.

Addressing a campaign rally at Railway grounds here yesterday, Chadema presidential candidate Tundu Lissu vowed to transform the region in a bid to retain 'The Geneva of Africa' title once he assumes the country's top most office.

Mr Lissu, took to the stage at 5pm, claimed that the region wasn't getting the attention it deserves adding that Arusha residents had a stake in the region's prosperity.

"It's saddening to see that the region's popularity waning out day by day, Arusha deserves more than this from tourism to international diplomacy," said the Chadema presidential candidate amid thunderous applause from the crown who filled up the grounds to the brim.

Mr Lissu, who also studied at the prestigious Ilboru Secondary School said a great deal of industries in the region were in dilapidated state, vowing to revive them and expunging nuisance taxes.

On his part, Godbless Lema who is vying for the Arusha urban parliamentary seat drummed up support for Mr Lissu, describing him as a visionary leader destined to take the country to greater heights.

According to Mr Lema, Lissu was the ideal candidate in reviving the constitution writing process which he claimed had been compromised for no apparent reason.