Tanzania: Domestic, Cross Listed Counters Rise Push Up Dse Indices

BOTH major indices were on the green during the week that ended on 28th August 2020 following appreciation of some domestic and cross listed counters.

The Tanzania Share Index (TSI) added 7.36 points to close the week at 1,792.90 points while the All Share Index (DSEI) gained 20.43 points to close the week at 1,792.90 points.

The points added to the TSI resulted from the 9.09 per cent appreciation on the Twiga Cement (TPCC) counter, from a price of 1,980/- during the previous week to 2,160/- during the end of the week under review.

Twiga traded a total of 18,937 shares at a price of 2,160/- during the week, accounting for 30.8 per cent of the total equity turnover realized during the week. Most of the transactions on the Twiga counter were among local investors, complimented by some investment from foreign investors.

The price of Twiga has been pushing its upper boundary since the company reported a 33 per cent profit growth for the first six months of 2020. The company's prospects are highly positive as the cement manufacturer operates in the fastest growing sector in the economy, the construction sector.

The appreciation of the price of Twiga was large enough to offset the 3.03 per cent price decline on the CRDB counter. CRDB traded a total of 0.56mln shares during the week, at a weighted weekly average of 159.64/- per share

. CRDB accounted for 67.7 per cent of the total equity turnover making it the top mover counter for the week. The bank's counter saw increased supply after its price appreciated during the previous week. The increased supply suppressed the price back to 160/- per share.

Cross listed counters that moved the DSEI upwards were National Media Group (NMG) which grew by 10.2 per cent and KCB Bank which grew by 7.04 per cent. Jubilee Holdings (JHL) declined marginally by 0.85 per cent despite positive half year results. Kenya Airways remained constant due to the trading suspension. The airline's revenues along with the profits almost halved during the first six months of 2020, cementing the need for the government of Kenya to nationalize the airline.

The domestic market capitalization grew by 0.21 per cent while the total market capitalization grew by 1.15 per cent. The domestic market cap and total market cap closed the week at TZS 9,188.93bln ($3.98bln) and TZS 14,885.10bln ($6.45bln) respectively.

The total equity turnover realized during the week under review dipped by 89.7 per cent to a total of TZS 132.8mln ($0.057mln) as the TBL counter traded only 5 shares at the market price. The total volume of shares also fell by 54 per cent to a total of 588,938 shares sold in 79 deals. As narrated above, the most active counters were CRDB and TPCC which collectively accounted for 98.5 per cent of the total weekly turnover.

Local investors were still dominant of the market while maintaining almost wholly dominance on the investment side and splitting almost half with foreign investors on the divestment side. Locals accounted for 99.28 per cent of the total investments during the week and 49.71 per cent of divestments while foreign investors accounted for the balance.

Market, Bills and Bonds

The interbank rate on the Interbank Money Market (IMM) gained 25bps during the week under review which resulted from a sudden upward movement on Friday 28th August 2020. The interbank rate closed the week at 3.25 per cent compared to 3 per cent during the end of the previous week. The total value of transactions amounted to TZS 138.6bln ($60mln) which is 9.8 per cent less than the amount traded during the previous week.

The Bank of Tanzania issued a 10 years Treasury bond in an auction held on 26th August 2020 with an offer size of TZS 110.03bln ($47.65mln). The tender size from the public amounted to TZS 262.68bln ($113.76mln) marking an oversubscription rate of 138.7 per cent, higher than the previous 105 per cent.

Highest bids were still on premium of the par value while the spread between highest bid and minimum successful price tightened from 3.27/- to 2.11/-. The weighted average yield to maturity (WAYTM) was 11.49 per cent which is 53bps down compared to the previous auction.

Currency Market

The shilling maintained strength after recording a weekly appreciation for the fifth week in a row on the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM). The shilling gained a marginal 3 pips during the week while the amount traded on the IFEM slowed down by 1.6 per cent. The total value of transactions recorded on the IFEM totaled to $8.17mln compared to $8.3mln during the previous week.

