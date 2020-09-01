Mozambique: Health Minister Calls for Further Market Reorganisation

Maputo — Mozambican Health Minister Armindo Tiago on Monday stressed that the Maputo city authorities must continue to reorganise the markets in the capital, after an epidemiological survey showed that they remain a key pole for the spread of the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

Speaking at the Maputo ceremony where the preliminary results from the survey were divulged, Tiago said "market sellers are the professional group that is most exposed to the coronavirus, with a prevalence of 5.2 per cent".

The survey was based on a blood test that detects antibodies to the coronavirus. Of the sample of market sellers in the survey, 5.2 per cent were found to have antibodies in their blood, compared to 4.5 per cent of people working in formal sector shops, 3.94 per cent of policemen and 2.63 per cent of health workers.

Given the high level of infection among market sellers, "actions to improve and reorganise the markets should be the top priority for controlling Covid-19", said Tiago.

Markets attract crowds, and crowded places provide an environment ideal for the spread of the coronavirus. Maputo Municipal Council has attempted to ensure social distancing in the markets - market stalls should be at least 1.5 metres apart, and there should be the same distance between sellers and their clients. Face masks are supposed to be obligatory inside markets.

The survey, which tested 10,237 people, found that 3.79 per cent of the sample was carrying coronavirus antibodies. The virus was widespread across the city. With the exception of Inhaca island, all Maputo municipal districts had an antibody prevalence of between three and five per cent. In all age groups, over three per cent were carrying the antibodies.

"These results, although they are preliminary, are of great importance for stepping up control actions aimed at the most exposed places and population groups", said Tiago.

He added that an intensive campaign will be waged against any attempt to stigmatise or discriminate against people suffering from Covid-19, and promised a Covid-19 call centre for Maputo city and province, where people who have, or believe they have, the disease can seek advice.

Epidemiological surveys have been held in Nampula, Pemba, Quelimane and Maputo cities. On Tuesday, a survey began in the western city of Tete. It will run until 12 September, and the Health Ministry hopes for a sample of 4,000 people.