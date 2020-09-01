Kenyan Striker Switches Clubs in Albania

Kenyan footballer Ismael Dunga has joined Albanian side KF Vllaznia on a one-year contract.

The 27-year old former Tusker FC and Sony Sugar striker joins the club from Albanian champions KF Tirana.

"I have joined KF Vllaznia on a one-year contract with an option of extending for a further year. I was a free agent and they gave me an irresistible offer," Dunga revealed to Nation Sport on Tuesday.

KF Vllaznia finished eight last season with 46 points having played 36 matches, but Dunga is not ashamed to join the club from the champions KF Tirana.

"I had some issues with Tirana in regards to payments - there were always some delays and they were not straightforward. I know things will be different at my new club and I am looking forward to the new challenge," Dunga said.

Dunga scored 10 goals last season and is looking forward to increase the tally in the upcoming season.

"I had a nasty knee injury that required surgery and that slowed down my progress last season but I am now perfectly fit and hope to score at least 15 goals this season," he added.

Dunga has played for a number of foreign clubs since leaving the now defunct Nakumatt FC in 2016.

He first joined Greek side Acharnaikos in 2017 then moved to City of Lusaka FC in Zambia the same year.

He then joined Napsa Stars in the same country in 2018, but was on the move again after just six months, to FC Luftetari in Albania. From Luftetari he moved to KF Tirana in July 2019.

Meanwhile, Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia continued to bolster its squad in preparation for the next season with Western Stima custodian Samuel 'Terstegen' Njau being the latest catch.

Njau joined K'Ogalo on a three year contract on Tuesday as a replacement for Tanzanian international David Mapigano who joined money bags Azam last month.

Njau was elated by the move from the power men, saying he is the best bet for the position.

"I have come to Gor Mahia to showcase the talent I have got and help the team win trophies. I will compete for a starting role so as to get a lot of playing time. I am also determined to receive a national team call up and become one of the best goalkeepers Kenya has ever had," Njau told Nation Sport.

In the 2018/19 season Njau was the first choice goalkeeper for Sony Sugar abs helped the Awendo based side finish in the fifth position in KPL, despite financial difficulties.

He also turned out for National Super League sides Nairobi Stima and Bidco for three and one season respectively.

He played along former Tusker defender Joseph Shikokoti and KCB right back Victor Omondi while at Nairobi Stima between 2016-2018.

Njau also played for Bidco United in the 2015 season and for Ligi Ndogo for four years from 2011. He was also part of Kenyatta University football team, where he studied for Bachelor of Commerce after finishing his studies at Kanunga High School in Kiambu in 2008.

He becomes the eighth signing for K'Ogalo who have already acquired the services of Ugandan Import Tito Okello, Sydney Ochieng', Andrew Juma, John Macharia, John Ochieng', Levi's Opiyo and Cameroonian Bertrand Ngafei.