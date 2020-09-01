Kenya: Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Nakuru Protesters

Police on Tuesday used tear gas to break a demonstration outside Governor Lee Kinyanjui's office in Nakuru.

The demonstrators, led by MP David Gikaria had marched to the governor's office protesting against the decision by the country government to relocate matatu terminus and market out of Nakuru central business district.

The group wanted to give a memorandum to the governor highlighting the state of their trade and how the move will affect them.

In the memorandum, which was signed by the representatives of hawkers, market traders and the Nakuru matatu operators, the protesters urged the governor to review the decision.

They, however, could not gain entry into the county officer as police arrived in time to disperse them.

The MP had to flee on a motorbike after police lobbed teargas canisters outside the offices.

They complained of poor planning and lack of sanitation in the proposed work area. This they said, will negatively impact their work.

Mr Gikaria accused the governor of turning a deaf ear to the traders' pleas after subjecting them to an unfavourable business environment.

"We are disappointed that the governor has refused to listen to the cries of our people and instead. These are voters and residents of this county who need to be treated as human beings," said Mr Gikaria.

There has been a push and pull between the county administration and a section of matatu operators who are opposed to their relocation.

While the county took the decision as a measure to minimise social contact in the fight against Covid-19, the matatu operators and traders cried foul saying that the decision affected their businesses and also disrupted their operations.