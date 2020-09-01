Kenya: Embu Doctors Threaten Strike Over Poor Work Conditions

1 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

Doctors in Embu County on Tuesday threatened to go on strike over poor working conditions.

They issued a seven-day notice to Governor Martin Wambora's administration, which they accused of turning a blind eye to their problems.

Led by Elvis Mwandiki, the Upper Eastern Secretary of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), the more than 80 doctors said they had not received salaries for two months.

The professionals also cited no-payment of Covid-19 allowances and said they faced eviction from their houses for not paying rent.

The doctors lamented that they had not paid their house rents and landlords were threatening to evict them.

"Our members are facing serious financial problems because their rightful dues have not been released," said Mr Mwandiki.

They also accused the executive of failing to promote them and supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Looming paralysis

The doctors vowed to paralyse services at all health facilities in the county if their grievances are not addressed by the time the notice expires.

"They will definitely lay down their tools if the government remains adamant," Mr Mwandiki said in Embu town, adding the devolved unit had taken them for a ride for too long.

KMPDU's Upper Eastern chair Dennis Mugambi said members' deductions had not been remitted to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and demanded to know where the government takes the money.

County Health executive Patrick Waganagwa was not immediately available for comment on the matter.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Lessons from Mali for Nigeria and West Africa - Defend Democracy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.