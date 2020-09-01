Kenya: Embu Doctors Threaten Strike Over Poor Work Conditions

Doctors in Embu County on Tuesday threatened to go on strike over poor working conditions.

They issued a seven-day notice to Governor Martin Wambora's administration, which they accused of turning a blind eye to their problems.

Led by Elvis Mwandiki, the Upper Eastern Secretary of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), the more than 80 doctors said they had not received salaries for two months.

The professionals also cited no-payment of Covid-19 allowances and said they faced eviction from their houses for not paying rent.

The doctors lamented that they had not paid their house rents and landlords were threatening to evict them.

"Our members are facing serious financial problems because their rightful dues have not been released," said Mr Mwandiki.

They also accused the executive of failing to promote them and supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Looming paralysis

The doctors vowed to paralyse services at all health facilities in the county if their grievances are not addressed by the time the notice expires.

"They will definitely lay down their tools if the government remains adamant," Mr Mwandiki said in Embu town, adding the devolved unit had taken them for a ride for too long.

KMPDU's Upper Eastern chair Dennis Mugambi said members' deductions had not been remitted to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and demanded to know where the government takes the money.

County Health executive Patrick Waganagwa was not immediately available for comment on the matter.