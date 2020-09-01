Ghana: President Lays Foundation Stone for Construction of Foundry, Machine Tooling Centre

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a foundry and machine tooling centre in Accra to manufacture a broad range of machine tools and parts for industries.

The centre will produce complex metal parts for businesses in sectors such as agriculture, automotive, oil and gas, construction, transportation and metal works.

Also, items such as covers of drains, manholes, fire hydrants, sewer and water pipes which are usually imported for construction works will be produced at the centre.

The facility is expected to be ready within six to nine months.

At the event, President Akufo-Addo, said the foundry and machine tooling centre will provide agro-processing machines and equipment, farming implements and spare parts for maintenance and repairs.

"The facilities at this centre will provide technical support for policy initiatives of the government such as One District One Factory, which is already in place in many districts across the country," he said.

The centre, he added, will put the nation in the position to develop talents of skilled and innovative young Ghanaians after their graduation from the universities.

President Akufo-Addo described the centre as a key component of a much broader strategic framework that is designed to ensure that Ghana's socio-economic development is driven by science, technology and innovation.

The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, said the construction of the centre marks the country's beginning towards true industrialisation.

"This is a disruptive undertaking that will change this country forever. This project, Mr President, has the potential to be among your greatest legacies for Ghana," he said.

He said the centre will have the capacity to cast machine parts for industries, especially in the automotive, manufacturing, agro-processing sectors.

"The machine tool centre will allow us to machine accurate machine parts and consistent, complex machine parts, for our industries," he said.

The Director General of the Ghana Atomic Energy, Prof Benjamin Nyarko, said the project will go down in the annals of history and commended Prof Frimpong Boateng for showing leadership as minister of the sector.

He said the foundry technology has proven to be important in developed countries and will be crucial in Ghana's efforts in developing its manufacturing industry.

Prof Nyarko further observed that the construction of the centre can open new research areas and opportunities for the casting industry and for the development of a young generation of scientists and artisans.

"It is my hope that this foundry will open new areas of opportunities and collaborations with the ultimate goal of providing important industry solutions," he said.