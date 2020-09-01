Ghana: Supporters Urged to Rally Behind NDC for Victory

A former Ningo-Prampram Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Michael Tetteh Kwetey, has urged supporters to solidify their front to return the party to government in 2021.

Mr Kwetey noted that there was the need for strong bond between the party leadership and branch executives to make it more attractive to Ghanaians.

The former NDC Ningo-Prampram Constituency Chairman made the call during his engagement with party members of seven constituencies in five 'adopted' regions, where he visited and provided resources, to help the party recapture power and retain parliamentary seats for the NDC in the December 7 polls.

The constituencies are South Builsa and Nadowli-Kaleo in the Upper East and West Regions; South Kintampo in the East Bono Region; New Edubiase and South Offinso in the Ashanti Region; Sefwi Akontombra Constituency in the Western-North Region and Ningo-Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

At the South Builsa Constituency, Mr Kwetey was hosted by the area's Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Clement Apaak, and the constituency executives, where he presented items, which included branded T-shirts of former President John Mahama and NDC flagbearer, and his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, and undisclosed amount for the campaign.

Mr Kwetey told journalists that the constituency was poised to work hard to increase the votes of the NDC "because our message of hope and rescue mission, is going down well with the electorate".

At the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency, Mr Anthony Sumah Mwinkaara, the parliamentary candidate, and constituency executives welcomed Mr Kwetey and discussed challenges the party was facing.

The challenges included lack of resources to run the engine of the constituency, keep the parliamentary seat for the NDC, and garner more votes for the presidential candidate.

Acknowledging the concerns raised, Mr Kwetey promised to offer the needed resources to energise the base of the NDC to give off their best towards victory for the party.

Mr Kwetey presented branded T-shirts to youth groups in the constituency to assist in the 2020 election campaign.

He took his tour to South Offinso and New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region, as well as the Sefwi-Akontombra Constituency in the Western-North Region, where he interacted with party executives and community members, and donated resources to enhance campaign activities.

Mr Akwetey urged them to support then party, saying, "Let's all put aside our differences and support the party to win massively to rescue Ghana from this failed and cruel government led by President Akufo-Addo".

It would be recalled that the NDC flagbearer launched 'Operation Adopt a Branch, Constituency' in Accra, this year, to encourage party members to involve in the 2020 election campaign, and bridge the gap between party leadership and branch executives.