Ghana: Asiamah to Cut Sod for Nkawkaw Sports Stadium Works On Friday

Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, will at 10.am on Friday cut the sod for construction works to begin at the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium.

The stadium has been abandoned for nearly 25 years.

The project forms part of the government's broader programme on Sports Infrastructure Development (SID) across the country.

Already, 10 of such stadia are nearing completion.

The Sports Minister will be supported by leadership of National Sports Authority (NSA), Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA), the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) as well as chiefs and elders of the Kwahu Traditional Area.

Nkawkaw is described as a city in a valley as it is the gateway to ascend the Kwahu Mountains.

The Nkawkaw stadium is the home grounds of former elite football side, Okwahu United.

It is recalled that a group of youth in the Kwahu area, known as Concerned Youth of Kwahu, in June this year, called on President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo to as matter of urgency, impress upon the Minister of Youth and Sports to allow the immediate sod cutting and commencement of construction works on the redevelopment of the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium into a FIFA standard status.

The group, who are all indigenes of the Kwahu community and made up of teachers, students, drivers, footballers, athletes, traders among others, made the passionate appeal when they contributed together to hire a bulldozer equipment to begin grading and preparation works at the Nkawkaw sports stadium to allow for the immediate commencement of construction works on the decades-old sports facility.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking to journalists on their action, convener for the group, Mr Owusu Ansah indicated that since 1972 when Colonel Simple Asante, the then sports minister under President Kutu Acheampong attempted to build a sports stadium for the people of Kwahu, no other government has had interest to continue the project till date.

The convener of the group further used the opportunity to remind the President that the construction of the Nkawkaw stadium was a campaign promise he made to the people of Kwahu in 2016 and therefore must ensure it happens to restore hope amongst the people of the area.

Nana Adwoa Agyekumwaa, Kwahu Afram Plains North Akroso Adontenghemaa, also a member of the group, observed that the construction of the stadium would increase economic activities for most women in the area and therefore pleaded with the President to act swiftly on the matter.