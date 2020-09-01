Namibia: Ar Condemns Planned Eviction of 'Land Grabbers'

THE Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement has condemned the High Court application of minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni and the Municipality of Okahandja to evict alleged land grabbers from unserviced municipal land at Okahandja.

"The AR movement has noted with disgust, albeit unsurprised, the decision of . . . urban minister Erastus Uutoni and the Municipality of Okahandja to approach the court to evict more than 2 000 poor people at Okahandja," AR leader Job Amupanda said in a statement yesterday.

The application by the minister and the municipality was filed at the Windhoek High Court on Friday last week.

"We are not surprised because harming the poor has always been the modus operandi of the corrupt South West Africa elite," Amupanda charged.

Uutoni and the Okahandja municipality are asking the court to authorise the eviction of people who allegedly occupied some parts of the town's unserviced land illegally.

This includes residents living in informal structures at locations at Okahandja such as Ekunde, Ekunde Extension 5, Veddersdal Extension 1, 2 and 3 and Five Rand Extension 3 and 4 as well as other municipal areas.

In the statement, Amupanda claimed the application was filed to clear the land as it has allegedly been sold to profit Namibia's political elite.

"We have been alerted by sources inside the Okahandja municipality that the South West Africa political elites have already promised this land to a rich millionaire who is now demanding that the poor be removed from the land," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ministry's representative at Okahandja, Linus //Garoëb, on Sunday said the town would allocate 307 erven to residents in two weeks' time, and some of the people who could be affected by an eviction order may be settled there.

This follows an announcement by the Ministry or Urban and Rural Development in July that land surveying at Okahandja's Ekunde Extension 5 had begun as part of a land-delivery programme.

According to Amupanda, the affected communities have enlisted a lawyer to fight the application.

"We will remain in touch with the community and assist them in this matter by any means necessary. We support the community's decision to reject the promises of waiting for land in 2030 and instead solve their challenges now," Amupanda said.

The application for an eviction order is scheduled to be heard on Monday next week.