Namibia: Angula Gives Quotas Auction Thumbs Up

FORMER prime minister Nahas Angula says the decision by the government to sell fishing quotas to the highest bidders on the open market was not wrong.

Angula is, however, questioning the process employed by the government to conduct the auction last week, saying it could have been done by an independent entity.

He said the government should have appointed an independent body such as a local bank to assist with adjudicating the bid as well as selling the quotas.

Angula added that the government appears to be in a financial crisis because it sold the quotas immediately.

"I am not saying it's the reality. But remember that the government approached the International Monetary Fund and African Development Bank for loans.

"These institutions are probably taking time to approve [the loan] and the government needs money urgently," he said.

He added: "Fish is one of the country's natural resources, you can't deal with it like you are dealing with your own cattle at an auction," he said.

Angula said the auctioning of quotas might also be a lost opportunity for locals as foreign companies may decide to process the fish in their own countries, a situation which he says might leave Namibians without jobs.

Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters parliamentarian Kalimbo Iipumbu described the selling of quotas as "embarrassing" and "daylight robbery".

He said the government was supposed to consult opposition parties instead of doing it alone.

"I wonder who advises government? This decision will push local people deep into poverty," he said, while adding that N$627 million that government claims to have raised from the auction equals the money squandered during the Fishrot scandal.

Meanwhile, Rally for Democracy and Progress president Mike Kavekotora said the decision to auction fishing quotas defeats the promise by government to create jobs and alleviate poverty.

"It's doubtful that the money they got from the auction will be used in efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

Finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi last Thursday said government raised N$627,9 million from the auction, which he said was nearly twice the N$315 million the government could have raised if fishing quotas had been sold the usual way.

Shiimi did not identify the successful bidders, but it is understood the Ministry of Finance was in the process of contacting them.

"We will only reveal them after contacting them. We can provide extra information later after reaching out to them," an official in the ministry said.

The N$627,9 million, Shiimi said, included application fees.

The ministry had invited local and international fishing industry participants to bid for fishing quotas.

On offer were quotas for 11 000 tonnes of hake, 72 000 tonnes of horse mackerel and 392 tonnes of monk.

Motivating the auction, Shiimi said the Marine Resources Act gives the government authority to exploit the resource, and this particular auction was to generate income for Covid-19-related expenses, among others.