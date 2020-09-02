Nigeria: Adesina Sworn in for Second Term As AfDB President

AfDB
The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at the Bank’s Abidjan headquarters was presided over by newly appointed Chair of the Board of Governors, Ghanaian Finance Minister Kenneth Ofori-Atta, who administered the Oath Office.
1 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

The newly re-elected president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina, has been sworn into office.

Mr Adesina was sworn in on Tuesday at the AfDB headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

The swearing in ceremony was broadcast virtually.

Mr Adesina, a former Nigerian minister of agriculture in Nigeria, was re-elected into office last Thursday.

He won the fresh five-year mandate during the annual meetings of the AfDB.

At the ceremony on Tuesday, the oath of office was administered by Kenneth Ofori-Attah, Ghana's finance minister and chair of the AfDB board of governors.

In his appreciation message, Mr Adesina thanked God and the people who supported him.

"I thank God Almighty for making me able to stand before you today. I give God all the glory for all He has done and continues to do in my life - a life which I have dedicated to Him for selfless service to humanity," he said.

"And above all, I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Africa passionately, to the very best of my God-given ability.

"I stand before you today to speak, but I speak for two people: myself and my darling wife, Grace. For without Grace (Yemisi) I will not be here today. I love you honey -- thank you for always standing with me, with prayers, and encouragement. I love you!"

The new president also promised to be president to all stakeholders of the bank.

"You our shareholders have showcased the African Development Bank's exceptionally high standards and its commitment to transparency and good corporate governance. I am deeply grateful for your collective trust, confidence and support. Above all, I am greatly honored -- and humbled.

"Your Excellencies, Today, a rainbow stretches from the 81 member countries of the African Development Bank across the deep blue skies of Africa, with one message -- the rain is gone. Gone are the dark clouds that held us down.

"I stand today, with all humility, as the President elected by all. I will be the President for all."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Dr.Adesina 8th President of the AfDB Sworn in for Second Term
AfDB 2021 Annual Meetings to Be Held in Ghana
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Lessons from Mali for Nigeria and West Africa - Defend Democracy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.