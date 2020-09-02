Nigeria: Anaemena Pens Emotional Farewell to Enyimba Fans

2 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola 'Jide

Rivers United newly signed defender Ifeanyi Anaemena has penned an emotional farewell message to his former club, Enyimba FC as he departs the 'Peoples elephants' after six seasons.

The Super Eagles fringe defender took to Facebook on Tuesday to express his appreciation to the club and its teeming supporters.

He thanked Enyimba fans for their support during his six years with the club and declared that the memories he shared with them will not be forgotten.

"As you all might have heard in the news, my very successful six years sojourn to Aba, home of the People's Elephant is over.

"I have agreed to a move to our neighbours Rivers United after a glorious time with Enyimba.

"I leave the club without any form of hatred or bitterness and I must thank you for making sure all my entitlements were never denied me. I appreciate that.

"I have started another chapter of my life of which I remain hopeful of more successes.

"Our paths will surely cross more in the future and all I wish you all is the best and nothing but the best," he wrote

