Kenya: ODM Tells Migori MCAs to Start Obado's Impeachment

1 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Raila Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement party has now asked Migori County Assembly members to initiate an impeachment motion against embattled Governor Okoth Obado.

Obado is in remand prison with his four children on failing to raise Sh18 million, in total, to be free after facing corruption charges in a Sh73.4 million scandal.

On denying the charges, the court ordered Obado not to set foot in the county until the corruption case is heard and determined, but he can be escorted to pick his belongings.

"Due to corruption charges levelled against Governor Okoth Obado and the decision by the court to bar him from accessing his office, the party in consultations with County MCAs has resolved to have a motion of impeachment against the Governor initiated immediately," ODM said Tuesday in a statement on its official Twitter handle.

Besides the corruption charges, Obado is facing a murder charge stemming from the killing of his lover Sharon Otieno who was murdered while pregnant.

He denies the charge and is now out on bond.

But is the corruption charges that seem to have complicated matters for the county chief, whose impeachment motion has high chances of approval.

ODM said it wants him impeached for his Deputy Nelson Mahanga to take over and continue serving the people of Migori.

