Kenya: Betway Webinar - Kenyan Sports Clubs Urged to Embrace Sports Science

Nairobi — Kenyan sports clubs have been urged to embrace sports science to minimize injuries and optimise performance thanks to a Sport Development program launched by international betting firm Betway.

The inaugural programme was held Tuesday by Chris Barnes, a sport scientist at UEFA and Nico Labohm Super Sport United Academy goalkeeper coach.

Experienced Barnes who has worked with top teams Middlesbrough FC and West Bromwich Albion FC as Head of Sport Science said Sports Science does not need a lot of finance to make it happen.

"A lot of people misunderstand Sports Science as being expensive, it is not. It can be done without equipment, just get the right players and basic things like nutrients and knowledge to do it," Barnes, who worked as a performance consultant for Great Britain Basketball team from 2011 to 2013, said.

The pioneer guest team for the webinar training was Dago Stormers Football Club. A self-help group of football players who came together with the common aim of reducing crime, idleness and poverty in Dagoretti, Dago Stormers FC brings together various young men with raw and unique talent in the music and football industries with great ideas to build the society.

"The Betway Sports Development initiative is a dream come true for us as a team as we will be getting tactical and technical training that will go a long way in improving our game. This way we can be able to navigate through the various leagues and one day hopefully play in the KPL. We are grateful to Betway for considering us to take part in the training," said Sylvanus Dago Stormers founder.

The webinar will take place in two sessions highlighting sports science and a mentorship opportunity for the participating team.

"In the last year we have committed ourselves to improving the quality of sports in the country by supporting disadvantaged teams that may not have the required infrastructure and skill to compete nationally. Through our community sport development initiative, we will continue to innovatively drive change through initiatives such as the Betway Sports Development program and impact our sports legends of tomorrow, said Karen N. Betway Public Relations Executive.

