Kenya's Year-on-Year Inflation Unchanged in August, KNBS

Nairobi — Kenya's year-on-year inflation in August was unchanged at 4.36 percent from July's figure, which has been the lowest since November 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy.

According to the latest figures by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the country's consumer price index increased by 0.20 percent from 108.35 in July to 108.57 in August.

The statistics office has attributed the stability to an ease in the food and non-alcoholic index which decreased by 1.01 percent.

As such, a decrease was recorded in the prices of several food items, among them onions, tomatoes and spinach.

However, the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels' index went up by 1.24 percent.

KNBS says the increase was on the back of an increase in the cost of electricity and kerosene by 0.52 percent and 27.38 percent, respectively.