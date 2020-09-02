Rwanda/Uganda: KCCA Turn Down APR's Offer for Defender Nemeyimana

1 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda Premier League champions APR have reportedly had their bid of USD50,000 (about Rwf48 million) for Samuel Kato Nemeyimana rejected by Ugandan side KCCA.

Times Sport has learned that KCCA have slapped a USD100,000 price tag on the towering central defender.

According to reports in local media, KCCA are not willing to lose the 21-year-old, but they are open to accept a significant transfer fee for the defender.

However, APR spokesperson Clever Kazungu denies the reported bid, insisting that "it was exaggerated".

"APR leadership cannot pay that money for Nemeyimana, but it is true we want him and we made a bid. But, we did not even offer half of what was reported."

Nemeyimana has a running contract with KCCA until 2022, but it is understood that he is not looking forward to extending his stay at the club, prompting KCCA to believe a sale may be the only viable economic option.

APR, who will represent the country in the 2020/21 Caf Champions League, have also opened talks with forward Jacques Tuyisenge who, last week, parted company with Angolan giants Petro Atletico.

The 2019/20 Rwanda Premier League campaign was prematurely ended in May, with APR crowned champions unbeaten as they topped the table with 57 points, seven ahead of runners-up Rayon Sports.

Police (43points) and Mukura (38 points) completed top four.

