Rwanda: Timeline - the Attacks That Rusesabagina's Militia Group Inflicted on Rwandans

1 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Ange Iliza

Paul Rusesabagina, a leader of the MRCD Ubumwe-FLN, a militia group based in eastern DRC that is accused of carrying out multiple attacks on Rwanda which claimed dozens of lives, was paraded before the media by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau on Monday, August 31.

He will be charged with crimes that include; terrorism, arson, kidnap, and murder. The crimes were allegedly perpetrated against unarmed Rwandans in Nyabimata, Nyaruguru District in June 2018, and in Nyungwe, Nyamagabe District in December 2018.

The 66-year-old has also on several occasions denied that the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi happened.

The Rusesabagina-led MRCD Ubumwe-FLN is also part of the so-called P.5, an amalgamation of terror groups based in DR Congo that seeks to destabilize Rwanda. He leads the group along with Rwandan ex-Prime Minister Faustin Twagiramungu who is based in Belgium.

Below is a timeline of the attacks that were allegedly masterminded by Paul Rusesabagina and carried out by MRCD Ubumwe-FLN.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Lessons from Mali for Nigeria and West Africa - Defend Democracy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.