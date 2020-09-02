Rwanda: Timeline - the Attacks That Rusesabagina's Militia Group Inflicted on Rwandans

Paul Rusesabagina, a leader of the MRCD Ubumwe-FLN, a militia group based in eastern DRC that is accused of carrying out multiple attacks on Rwanda which claimed dozens of lives, was paraded before the media by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau on Monday, August 31.

He will be charged with crimes that include; terrorism, arson, kidnap, and murder. The crimes were allegedly perpetrated against unarmed Rwandans in Nyabimata, Nyaruguru District in June 2018, and in Nyungwe, Nyamagabe District in December 2018.

The 66-year-old has also on several occasions denied that the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi happened.

The Rusesabagina-led MRCD Ubumwe-FLN is also part of the so-called P.5, an amalgamation of terror groups based in DR Congo that seeks to destabilize Rwanda. He leads the group along with Rwandan ex-Prime Minister Faustin Twagiramungu who is based in Belgium.

Below is a timeline of the attacks that were allegedly masterminded by Paul Rusesabagina and carried out by MRCD Ubumwe-FLN.