Nigeria: Dangote Endorses Okonjo-Iweala to Lead the World Trade Organization

Africa's richest man, Aliko, has endorsed former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the ideal candidate to lead the World Trade Organization.

Dangote gave his endorsement of Okonjo-Iweala via his Twitter handle in the early hours of Tuesday.

"In these challenging times, the WTO needs the renowned skills and tested experience of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala to lead the organisation through identified obstacles and strengthen its position as the prime facilitator of international trade.

The Chairman of Dangote group of companies says there's no one better suited for the task than his compatriot.

"A vote for her by all is a step in the right direction. I fully endorse the candidature of Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO"

In these challenging times @WTO needs the renowned skills and tested experience of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala @NOIweala to lead the organisation through identified obstacles and strengthen its position as the prime facilitator of international trade.(1/2)

-- Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) September 1, 2020

Okonjo-Iweala, 66, is vying for the position which has just been vacated by Brazil's Roberto Azevedo.

The new WTO chief will be tasked with managing the trade war between China and the United States, initiate reforms in the face of rising protectionism and steer the world to new trade pastures in the face of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The WTO usually chooses a new chief by consensus as voting is often a last resort. This year could however be different.

