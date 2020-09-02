Rwanda: Kagame Pledges Continued Support to AfDB and Its Leadership

1 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

President Paul Kagame has pledged continued support to the African Development Bank (AfDB) and its President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina.

Kagame was speaking during the virtual swearing-in of Adesina as the bank's president for a second 5-year term.

Adesina received a unanimous vote from all members of the Board of Governors of the Bank during the AfDB Group's Annual Meetings 2020.

Kagame said that in his first term, Akinwumi had led the bank with integrity and purpose which was evidenced by initiatives in agriculture, energy, infrastructure, education and digitization.

"He has led the bank with integrity and purpose for the last 5 years with his signature initiatives with agriculture, energy, infrastructure, education and digitization which links them all up," he said.

Kagame pledged support Akinwumi as he steers the continental lender through turmoil resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on economies across the world.

"The next five years promise to be even more noteworthy. Adesina, you have our full support as you continue to lead the African Development Bank through this period marked by turmoil but also the prospect of new opportunity for our continent," Kagame said.

Kagame lauded the bank noting that it had played an important role in ensuring that the interests of the continent are reflected in the international agenda during the crisis.

Adesina said that in the five years of his presidency, 18 million people in Africa had gained access to electricity, 141 million people had received more advanced agricultural technology to improve food security, 15 million people had gained access to financing, 101 million now had access to improved transport, and 60 million people had gained access to water and sanitation.

Going forward, Adesina called for cooperation and support to build resilience and progress for a better continent.

"Let us move forward driven by the power of our mission and emboldened by the strength of our togetherness...Together we achieve more, we become more resilient, we build a better bank. Together we win for Africa," Adesina said.

Adesina was first elected as President of the Bank on May 28, 2015, replacing Rwandan economist Dr Donald Kaberuka, who had led the institution for ten years.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Lessons from Mali for Nigeria and West Africa - Defend Democracy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.