Southern Africa: SA Government Finally Starts to Lean On Mnangagwa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa meets Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the side-lines of the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in February 2020.
1 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

South Africa is evidently dangling a few carrots in front of Zanu-PF's nose to try to persuade the Zimbabwe ruling party to allow President Cyril Ramaphosa's special envoys to meet the political opposition and civil society as part of Pretoria's efforts to help the country resolve its growing political and economic crisis.

The Zimbabwe government wants South Africa's help with personal protective equipment (PPE) and other equipment to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as support in trying to secure international loans to tide it over its desperate economic crisis.

But Pretoria is evidently withholding the requested support until Zanu-PF drops its opposition to Ramaphosa's three special envoys meeting all Zimbabwean stakeholders so as to get a broad and true picture of the causes and possible solutions to the crisis.

Special envoys Sydney Mufamadi, a former minister of safety and security and of provincial and local government; Baleka Mbete, a former deputy president and speaker of Parliament; and Ngoako Ramatlhodi, a former public service and administration minister, visited Harare on August 10, hoping to meet a broad range of politicians and civil society leaders to assess the crisis.

But after they had met President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF, he blocked...

