Rwanda: Covid-19 - 79 More Cases Confirmed in Rwanda

Rwanda on Tuesday, September 1, reported 79 new Covid-19 cases, of whom 51 were confirmed in Kigali's high risk groups, according to the Ministry of Health's daily update on the pandemic in the country.

However, the ministry did not specify which clusters these groups are linked to.

For the last couple of weeks, Kigali has been the leading hotspot of Covid-19 country-wide, with workers in the currently closed Nyarugenge and Nyabugogo markets and their contacts being among high risk groups.

So far, the situation in both markets is getting better according to Kigali City, and as a matter of fact, City Hall on Monday announced that Nyarugenge market will reopen on Thursday this week but with adherence to all Covid-19 preventive measures.

However, the City noted that Nyabugogo market shall remain closed because observing preventive measures is not yet feasible.

Meanwhile, according to the update, Rusizi district reported 13 new cases, while Rubavu, Karongi and Gisagara districts confirmed six, five and four cases respectively.

The results were obtained from 5,622 sample tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

In total, Rwanda carried out 415,329 tests and the plan in place is to further increase this number so as to know the prevalence of the pandemic in different parts of the country and act accordingly.

Since outbreak of the pandemic in Rwanda, the country has confirmed 4,142 Covid-19 cases of whom 2,044 have already recovered.

Rwanda's Covid-19 death toll currently stands at 16.