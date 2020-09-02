Kenyan Footballer Buried in Kisii

Shabana FC's right back Evans Obutu, who died two weeks ago, was Tuesday laid to rest in a solemn send off at his home in Kenyenya, Kisii County.

The 33-year-old defender, who was on loan at the National Super League (NSL) side from KPL club Posta Rangers, succumbed to a stomach injury he sustained during a friendly match between non-league sides Town Warriors and Patarion at Gesure Primary School grounds in Nyamira County.

The burial was flocked by current and former players, coaches, fans and local leaders. Speakers at the event heaped praise on the deceased, who helped the club gain promotion from the lower tier in 2018.

While shedding tears, the club's captain Wycliffe Nyangechi said Obutu was his mentor, who would lead other players during training sessions and matches.

"Obutu was my mentor, he captained the team when we played against Mwatate, a match that we won following his good leadership in the field. I will miss him dearly," a tearfeull Nyangechi said.

His wife, Ms Ruth Omoke, while narrating how her husband was a pillar in the family, said he had left a big gap.

"God was passing through his garden and decided to pick a rose flower and surprisingly it was my husband, it's well, it's well" she lamented.

Stephen Kiama, Shabana's Organizing Secretary, said Obutu will be remembered for his loyalty to the club as he stuck with the team amidst serious financial constraints.

"It's with deep sorrow that today we are laying to rest a talented player who had promised us good results next season, he will be truly remembered for his outstanding contribution at the club" he said.

He is survived by four children- three boys and a girl.