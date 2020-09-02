Egypt: Gearing Up for Reopening Arish Culture Palace - Culture Minister

Gearing up for reopening Arish Culture Palace: Culture minister Culture Minister Enas Abdel Dayem on Monday 31/8/2020 issued directives for gearing up to the reopening of renovated Arish Culture Palace along with other cultural projects in North Sinai governorate in October.

The minister assigned Head of the General Organization of Culture Palaces Ahmed Awad to visit cultural sites affiliated to the organization in North Sinai and prepare a comprehensive report about the underway restoration there.

North Sinai has many intellectuals and innovators, the minister said, adding that Sinai enjoys a distinguished cultural heritage.

The 2,100 square meter Arish Culture Palace consists of two floors that house a theater hall accommodating 250 seats, services room, VIP visitors room, administrative offices, decoration warehouse and arts exhibition.

In December 2019, Abdel Dayem announced resuming maintenance of the Arish culture palace after a nine-year hiatus.

Since then, various programs have been launched at the culture palace to serve social and community development.

