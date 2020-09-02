Zimbabwe: Writers Pay Special Tribute to Mungoshi

THE Zimbabwe Writers Association (ZWA) will today pay its last respects to award-winning writer, poet and academic David Mungoshi by reading his books and sharing memoirs.

Mungoshi, who won an award for authoring the novel "The Fading Sun" and was also a former columnist for The Herald, died on Saturday after battling ill health for some time.

He was 71.

Some of his books include, "The Fading Sun", "Broken Dreams and other Stories", "Stains on the Wall" and "Live Like an Artist" among others, excerpts of which will be read today.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, ZWA chairperson Monica Cheru confirmed the latest development and said the tribute ceremony was strictly by invite.

"The event will be held in Cranborne where the funeral wake is. There will be readings of Mungoshi's work by various writers and few memoirs shared. The event is strictly by invite, and those invited are expected to observe social distancing and strictly come wearing masks. We are going to have young and old writers grace the occasion. Each writer will read David's book with some sharing their testimonies," she said.

Cheru said as writers they have lost a pillar of strength and today they will celebrate Mungoshi's life.

"He was a pillar of our association and the writing community at large.

"The world is a richer place for his works. As a writer and editor of the highest order, Mungoshi's works are of a superb nature, and will forever remain standards of writing to be emulated. He demonstrated that talent is not synonymous with eccentricity and being a burden on society. The professionalism that David preached to fellow writers helped many to value themselves as content producers," she said.

She said they appreciated the effort the late Mungoshi contributed to the book sector.

"Mungoshi and I were set to represent Zimbabwe at the Pan-African Writer's Conference. When it was postponed for the second time, he told me that it was unlikely that he would be going whenever it did happen, almost as if he knew that his time was coming. As ZWA, we want to thank National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) for their supportive role throughout. We appreciate the effort not just in terms of being there in difficult times, but also in the steps being taken to develop the creative industry into a meaningful pillar of the economy."

Cheru said Mungoshi will be buried on Saturday at his rural homestead in Chivhu.

"We have been informed by Mai Mungoshi that as it stands the plan is David's body will be taken to Gweru tomorrow (Thursday) to lie in his house.

"The cortège will then proceed to Chivhu on Friday for burial on Saturday," she said.