Tanzania: Nemc Commends Kitulo for Saving Water Sources

NEMC Chairperson, Professor Esnati Chaggu has commended Kitulo Game Reserve for its efforts to protect the reserve environment, especially water sources that feed the Ruaha River.

Prof Chaggu, accompanied by NEMC Director General, Dr Samuel Gwamaka and other officials, said leaders and workers of the reserve were doing an exemplary job in preserving water sources and forests, primarily because the authorities and surrounding villagers were united in preserving the environment.

"This reserve is known to have many water sources that feed into Ruaha River. You have preserved the natural environment of the reserve, especially water sources, without clashing with villagers around you. We ask you to pass your accumulated experience to villagers so that they too can preserve water sources in their own villages," she appealed.

Prof Chaggu said water sources feeding the Ruaha River were important because the river feeds into Rufiji River, where the construction of Julius Nyerere Hydropower project is going on.

Makete District Environment Manager, Mr Raphael Kalongola had reported that Makete District has 966 registered water sources.

However, he said because water flowing from the district to Mbalali District was poorly managed, little water reached Ruaha River.

Dr Gwamaka, at Kilingano village, in Kitulo Division, Makete District, assured Makete District Council officials of NEMC's unflinching cooperation in protecting water sources in the district.

He told villagers that water from their district finally reached Rufiji Basin where the giant hydropower project is being built by the government.

"We are determined to ensure villagers get education on how to protect water sources. We shall cooperate with all stakeholders to ensure this kind of education reaches villagers," he pledged.