Tanzania: October 28 Polls - JPM Pledges Bigger Changes

THE ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli has assured more major changes in the coming five years if re-elected.

Dr Magufuli made the pledge while addressing residents of Bahi District in Dodoma region during the first campaign meeting after the official launch in Dodoma City on Saturday.

Dr Magufuli said his government has managed to fulfill most of the promises listed in the 2015/2020 CCM election manifesto and that he was before the public once again, to seek votes so that he could finish what he has started.

According to Dr Magufuli, the fifth-phase government has managed to address various problems, which were facing Bahi residents for decades.

On education, Dr Magufuli said his government has managed to build 51classrooms and three schools. He said a total of 2.1bn/- has been spent for free education in the area.

On health services, Dr Magufuli said his government is finalising the construction of a district hospital and so far, the project is at 95 per cent.

He said three health centres have been constructed at a cost of 1.5bn/-. He named the health centres as Bahi, Chifukuta and Mdemu.

"I am requesting you to vote for all CCM candidates... president, member of parliament and councillors so that we can finish the good job that we have already started," he said.

On water services, the incumbent President Magufuli said the government implemented water projects at Mdemu, Nguji, Bahi, Magaga and Mkatike at the cost of 2.9bn/-.

The government has also drilled deep wells in 11 villages in the area.

President Magufuli assured the residents that his government will continue to address water woes in the area and across the country and that more water projects will be implemented in the coming five years.

He said a feasibility study has been conducted for Ibinwa and Bakolo water projects and that deep wells will be drilled to address the problem.

On power connection, the ruling party presidential candidate said at least 43 villages have been connected and that the remaining 16 villages will be connected in the coming five years.

"I am requesting for your votes so that my government could finish connecting electricity and other major projects to the remaining villages," he noted.

On addressing poverty, President Magufuli said a total of 5.7bn/- has been provided to wananchi from poor families in the district and that loans amounting 149m/- has been provided to women, youth and people with disabilities through the district council programme.

The Head of State added that his government has also constructed roads at tarmac level and that it will continue with such projects in the coming five years, if elected to power.

President Magufuli asked wananchi to vote for him, councillors and MP, Mr Kenneth Nolo.

On his way to Singida urban, Dr Magufuli stopped by while at Manyoni District, where he mentioned a number of projects that the government has done so far, saying if re-elected the government would continue with the implementations for the greater interest of the country.

He said, as the government is now constructing the Standard Gauge Railway, (SGR) from Dar es Salaam Makutopora, the coming phase would be the Makutopora-Isaka section.

"We shall also increase supply of electricity to all villages, water and other social services across the country," he said.

Dr Magufuli mentioned the same notes at Ikungi District, saying he would carry on all projects that were initiated in the last five years.

He said, among other things, the government would ensure all villages are connected to electricity power promising to have the project completed in less than three years.

"The government has been working hard to improve the education sector by implementing free education across the country, and we shall continue doing the same if we will be re-elected," he said.

Expounding further, the CCM presidential candidate said the government has started to construct the Ikungi District hospital at a cost of 1.5bn/-, in a grand move to continue improving the health sector.

Dr Magufuli instructed the Ikungi District officials to ensure the project is completed within two months for it to start operation in November this year.

"I would like to come and inaugurate this hospital by myself, so the District Commissioner (DC) and District Executive Director (DED) should ensure that construction of this hospital ends within two months," he instructed.

The Ikungi District has two constituencies, Singida East and West, where the Candidates for Member of Parliament Seats Miraji Mtaturu (Singida East) and Elibariki Kingu (Singida West) asking Dr Magufuli, upon re-election to work on water projects in their constituencies.