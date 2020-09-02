Tanzania: Value of Manufactured Commodities Rise 6.7 Pc

The value of selected manufactured commodities grew by 6.7 per cent to 2.34tri/-, compared to 1.97tri/- registered in the corresponding quarter last year on account of availability of adequate raw materials and expansion of market outreach.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Consolidated Zonal Economic Performance Report for the quarter ending March, the increase was registered in the south eastern and central zones, partly associated with availability of adequate raw materials and expansion of market outreach.

The south eastern recorded 75.1 per cent increase in the value of manufacturing sector to 463.2bn/-, compared to 264.5bn/- posted in the corresponding period.

The value of manufacturing sector rose to 83.6bn/- in the reference period compared to 75.6bn/- in the corresponding quarter, which is equivalent to 10.7 per cent.

Although the value of manufactured goods recorded in the Dar es Salaam zone declined during the period under review, the zone accounted for the largest share while the central zone recorded the least.

During the period under review, the Dar es Salaam zone registered 52.2 per cent value of manufactured goods, 1.222tri/- compared to 1.227bn/-, while the central zone had the least share of 3.6 per cent.

Other factors that contributed to the sector positive performance were the stability of power supply as well as improved infrastructure coupled with increased market demand.

It is undeniable fact that manufacturing sector plays a key role in the growth of any economy, and it is from this sector where a developing country can catch-up with the rest of the world.

Industries producing goods for mass consumption -- such as clothes, textiles and food -- are incentivised, while the government also maintains a keen focus on the development of power megaprojects as a key enabler of industrialisation.

Furthermore, the ongoing investment and improvement of infrastructures as well as the stability in power supply reduced production costs.

Manufacturing commodities with notable increase include building materials like cement, metal products and paints, food and beverages and wheat.

The contribution of manufacturing activity to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased to 8.1 per cent in 2018 from 7.7 per cent in 2017.