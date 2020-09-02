Kenya: KRU to Unveil New Kenya 7s Coach

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Board has settled on former international Dennis "Ironman" Mwanja as the next Kenya Sevens head coach.

Subsequently, the KRU board is likely to officially name Mwanja on Wednesday to take over from New Zealand's Paul Feeney, who has since resigned.

A well placed source at the Union intimated that the board voted to settle on Mwanja last Thursday.

Nine board members voted for Mwanja, while three in favour of former Kenya Sevens coach Innocent "Namcos" Simiyu.

The source told Nation Sport that three, who included chairman Oduor Gangla and his deputy Thomas Opiyo absconded.

The source explained that the board had only two options left after the Kenya Cup caucus headed by Kenya Cup champions, KCB Rugby chairman Xavier Makuba, struck out former Kenya Sevens coach "Pau" Murunga.

Many thought Namcos would reclaim his former position as he was clear favourite among the three tacticians.

However, the Kenya Cup caucus' recommendations seemed to have taken precedence with the qualification that KRU had put in place when they advertised for the job, being thrown out of the window.

"It was about being politically correct with the so called Ngong Road and Thika Road clubs playing a big role. It was about the equal share of the rugby cake,"said the source.

"Wiith Kenya Simbas being handled by Paul Odera, who is perceived to have inclination to Ngong Road clubs, it was wise to have Kenya Sevens handled by a coach from elsewhere."

Those opposed to Mwanja's selection have vowed to stop the move saying it was wrong for the union to try to sanitise the process by inviting foreign applications when they knew very well they would settle for a foreign coach.

In question is Mwanja's credentials since among the requirements, the Union wanted a person who handled a team at high performance for the last three seasons and must be a World Rugby Level II coach.

Namcos and Murunga met all these conditions save for Mwanja. However, when the Union reappointed Benjamin Ayimba, who did have credentials in 2015, it based their selection on performance.

The 2018 Paris Sevens players' protest could have worked against Namcos' favour, with some of the directors blaming him for not taken control of the situation.

They argued that the protest has made potential sponsors shy away from engaging with the team.

Mwanja, who is Curtis Olago's deputy at KCB Rugby, guided the Bankers to the National Sevens Series crown last year.

Those who vouched for Mwanja indicated that Namcos and Murunga have been there before, hence Mwanja should be given the chance.

Whether Mwanja will manage to instil discipline in the squad or get the much needed support from the board, is left to be seen.

There are fears that Mwanja could end up like Murunga, who worked under awful conditions dominated by players' boycotts.

"The conditions are still the same. No proper structures for the sevens team. Feeney threw in the towel in April over the same issues," said the source. "The only problem is that when money comes in, Mwanja will be discarded like a hot potato for another foreign coach. That is the Union for you," the source further added.