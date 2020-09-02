Malawi Flatten the Coronavirus Curve - Phuka Cautions On Valve Masks

1 September 2020
Malawi's restrictions on social interactions to contain the coronavirus outbreak are working and have flattened the curve of new life-threatening pandemic virus cases, co-chairperson of the presidential taskforce on Covid-19, Dr John Phuka said on Tuesday.

In his situation report, Phuka said the country's data suggests that there is steady reduction in the new cases and deaths and improvement continue in the recovery rate.

Phuka said as of Tuesday, September 1, the Covid-19 recovery rate has surpassed the 60% mark.

In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 10 new cases, 260 new recoveries and no new deaths. All new cases are locally transmitted: six from Lilongwe and four from Blantyre.

Phuka said he sees a flattened curve with steady reduction in the new cases and deaths and continued improvement in the recovery rate.

Malawi has recorded 5,576 cases including 175 deaths and of these cases, 1,126 are imported infections and 4,450 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 3,420 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,981 and so far conducted 45,622 tests in 45 COVID-19 testing sites of which 117 tests have been done in the past 24 hours of Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Phuka has cautioned on the need to note what type of masks are used to effectively protect oneself and others from the virus.

"We have seen a trend of masks with valves and let me inform the public that this type of mask is not recommended because the purpose of masks is to keep respiratory droplets from reaching others to aid with source control

"This is not achieved because masks with one-way valves or vents allow air to be exhaled through a hole in the material, which can result in expelled respiratory droplets that can reach others. This type of mask does not prevent the person wearing the mask from transmitting Covid-19 to others," he warned .

According to Phuka, masks can be used either for protection of healthy persons; worn to protect oneself when in contact with an infected individual or for source control when worn by an infected individual to prevent onward transmission.

