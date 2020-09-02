Malawi: Govt Not Ready to Repatriate Malawi Students Stranded in China - 'Will Top Up Upkeep'

1 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Government says for now it can not repatriate Malawian students stranded in China due to Covid-19 restrictions, saying it does not have the resources to secure air tickets for all the students.

However, the government has resolved to provide K118 million for their upkeep allowances and targets both self-sponsored and government sponsored students, 290 in total.

Previously, government provided upkeep allowances to 56 students only.

This time around, each student, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation spokesperson Rejoice Shumba will receive K292.500.00.

Speaking in an interview monitored on public broadcaster, MBC, Shumba said government has resorted to top up their upkeep allowances in order to relieve them from the adverse effects of Covid-19 lockdown measures in China.

"Government noticed that living expenses went up in the wake of the pandemic as a result there was need for financial support in form of additional allowances that's why government decided to help these students" explained Shumba.

She also said the Foreign Affairs Ministry arrived at the decision following discussions with the Malawi Students Association and Malawi Mission in China and that all 290 students require upkeep allowances top up.

"It will be very expensive to repatriate all 290 students from China. It is very expensive because we are talking about air tickets for 290 students and this would require huge sums of money.

"Buying air tickets will be very expensive which is why government decided to aside K118 million for their allowances, than to buying air tickets for each and every student.

"K118 million is available and disbursement will start any time this week and it is not only for self sponsored students, it also for government sponsored students in China and also students across the world," Shumba said, adding that it the closing of airports in most countries due to the pandemic put the the students and government in awkward situation.

Malawi has reopened its main airport as it moves to ease Covid-19 restrictions imposed in April this year.

Arriving passengers will be required to test for the virus and self quarantine for 14 days.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Rwanda on Track to Restore 2 Million Hectares of Deforested Land

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.