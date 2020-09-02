South Africa: Stage 2 Load Shedding Continues

Due to the continuing severe generation supply constraints as a result of multiple unit breakdowns, Eskom says it will continue to implement stage 2 load shedding from 8am until 10pm today.

In a statement, Eskom said 10 generation units at seven power stations have suffered breakdowns in the past two days.

"With the unreliable and aged generation infrastructure, together with a number of risks on running units, there is a high probability that additional stages of load shedding may be implemented at short notice," Eskom said.

According to Eskom, one generator broke down at Arnot, Medupi, Lethabo, Matla power stations, respectively, while two units broke down at Majuba, Camden and Tutuka power stations, respectively.

"This, together with the need to conserve emergency generation reserves, necessitated that load shedding be implemented in order to protect the integrity of the system.

"Unplanned breakdowns amount to 11 425MW of capacity, adding to the 4 983MW currently out on planned maintenance," Eskom said.

The utility has urged South Africans to help reduce electricity usage in order to assist Eskom to reduce the instance of load shedding.