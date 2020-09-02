Sudan: U.S. and Its European Allies Support Juba Peace Agreement

Khartoum — The United States, the United Kingdom, and Norway (the Troika) have welcomed the peace agreement between the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the Civilian-led Transitional Government of Sudan, initialed on 28 August 2020, saying that it is the first step in a long process to rebuild hope and stability for conflict-affected communities in Sudan.

The statement, which was issued by US State Department on Monday, said the peace agreement, which was signed in Juba, capital of the Republic of South Sudan, lays a foundation for sustainable peace and stability in Darfur and other conflict-affected areas that is critical for Sudan's democratic transition.

The statement said the concerned states recognize the concessions all have made to conclude these negotiations and call on all parties to implement the agreement in good faith, with the same spirit of partnership and compromise, and in a way that complement the ongoing talks with other groups.

The statement said the agreement demonstrates the commitment of the parties to prioritize peace as called for in the August 2019 Constitutional Decree and that it is an important step in restoring security, dignity, and development to the population of Sudan's conflict-affected and marginalized areas.

The Troika group said it believes that the formal agreement must be followed up with local peace and reconciliation efforts in the conflict-affected areas.

The Troika urged the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North-Abdelaziz al-Hilu and the Sudan Liberation Movement-Abdulwahid Al Nur to "build on this achievement and to engage in serious negotiations with the Government of Sudan in order to achieve the promise of a comprehensive peace called for by the Sudanese people in the revolution of December 2018." It added that all Sudanese have the right to live in peace and enjoy the same privileges and responsibilities.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and Norway have said they see the non-violent December 2018 Revolution provided a once-in-a generation opportunity to transform Sudan into an inclusive, peaceful, and just state.

The statement indicated that the recent increase in violence in in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states, and Port Sudan as highlighting the challenges to achieving sustainable peace.

The Troika urged the Sudanese government and its partners to establish the Peace Commission and the Transitional Legislative Council and begin to bring accountable administration and justice to all of Sudan.

The statement added that "a just Sudan requires neutral and professional security services that protect and safeguard all Sudanese equally."

They also urged the SRF, other opposition groups, and political parties to put aside differences and personal ambitions for the good of their entire country.

The Troika urged Sudan's diverse communities to "overcome old enmities and to unite to support this singular opportunity for lasting peace."

The Troika commended the Government of South Sudan for its role in mediating the peace negotiations, and recognized the valuable support provided by the United Nations and regional and bilateral partners that helped make the peace agreement possible.

"The Troika will continue to support the Sudanese people in their quest for freedom, peace, and justice", the statement concluded.