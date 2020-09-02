Somalia: Mogaddishu Mayor Appoints New Shibis District Commissioner

Mogadishu mayor who is also Benadir governor Omar Mohamed Mohamud has on Tuesday appointed new Shibis district commissioner.

In a dispatched statement from the office of the mayor, the mayor-appointed Ali Ahmed Abdulle as the district commissioner replacing former commissioner Abdirahman Sayid.

The new district commissioner was a former journalist who worked Shabelle radio.

The former district commissioner of shibis was fired in April accused of collecting money from houses that does not apply to other districts.

The mayor termed the actions acts of corruption and that his dismissal was part of his commitment to maintain high integrity in service provision.