Somalia: Qatar Airways to Resume Flights to Mohadishu

Qatar Airways has announced that it will resume three-weekly flights to Mogadishu, Somalia from September 6, 2020.

Service to the capital city of Somalia will be operated by an Airbus A320 featuring 12 seats in business class and 120 seats in economy.

The airline will operate this service as a tagged flight to its existing operations to Djibouti which resumed last month.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: "We are delighted to resume flights to the capital of Somalia.

"Mogadishu is considered to be the most populous city in Somalia and with our flights, passengers will be able to enjoy Qatar Airways wide network via our home and hub, Hamad International Airport."

He added: "Qatar Airways remains committed to providing global connectivity to markets across Africa through the launch of new destinations along with the rapid resumption of services suspended due to the pandemic.

"We look forward to welcoming our passengers back onboard to explore our growing network in Africa."

Since the onset of the pandemic Qatar Airways' network has never fallen below 30 destinations with continuous services to five continents.

The national carrier of Qatar has led the recovery of international air travel with the airline rebuilding its network to more than 550 weekly flights to over 85 destinations across six continents.