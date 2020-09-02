Zimbabwe: Harrison Hopeful for Reunion With Bosso

Mark Harrison says he has always been in touch with the Highlanders leadership and remains hopeful for a reunion with the club.

The nomadic coach only took charge of one match, before his stay at the Bulawayo giants, was cut short.

He presided over the Castle Cup Challenge final against FC Platinum at Barbourfields in March.

Harrison, who has had stints at CAPS United and Harare City, remains optimistic things will change for the better.

"Yes, I'm in touch with the chairman (Kenneth Mhlope) and the CEO (Hlahla Dube) on a regular basis," the British coach said.

"We all realise that it's a difficult time for football in Zimbabwe right now but we are hoping to get back to training, as soon as we are given the green light.

"The club, and myself, are totally committed to each other."

The coach remains holed up in the UK.

Bosso temporarily suspended the coach's contract due to inactivity, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Highlanders announced the coach's departure in May.

The parties agreed to suspend the contract, freeing the British coach to return to his home country.

The Bosso benefactors, who were paying the Englishman's salary, indicated they were no longer in a position to do so.

Their businesses, the benefactors said, had been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The club's flagship sponsors, NetOne, also withdrew their support from football, to focus on the national fight, against the global pandemic.

While there had been talks of a possible start of the Premier Soccer League this month, it still remains unclear whether the 2020 season will get underway this year.

Highlanders' media and communications officer, Ronald Moyo, said there hasn't been any change from the position they took in May.

He pointed out that other scenarios, which might rise regarding the benefactors that were assisting to meet the coach's salary, will be dealt with when the time comes.

"Our position has not changed from what we said that time when we agreed on suspending the contract," said Moyo.

"That remains the club's position. We are not there because we are not thinking of that kind of scenario."

Moyo said they would engage the coach once there are changes.

Of late there appears to be a consensus on the need for the game's leadership to make bold decisions for football's safe return.

Some have suggested local football authorities could pick some lessons from those leagues, which have resumed their matches, such as South Africa.

Herentals owner, Innocent Benza, has been one of the leading voices calling for the return of competitive football.

Benza believes the players, and their coaching staff, who depend on the game, have suffered during the months of inactivity.

The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe have also urged stakeholders to hold an urgent meeting to discuss various issues, including how the game should return, amid the pandemic.