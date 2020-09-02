Cameroon: Revision of Electoral Lists - Centre Region Gathers Statistics

1 September 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Over 5,000 new voters have been registered at the close of electoral registers yesterday.

Electoral registers for 2020 have been officially closed nationwide. The closure of electoral registers yesterday August 31, 2020 at midnight is in line with Section 74(2) of the Electoral Code which states that annual revision of electoral lists shall commence on January 1 and end on August 31 of every day. With the official closure of electoral lists for 2020, citizens of voting age who had not had their names enlisted on the registers of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) cannot no longer do so.

A tour at some of the ELECAM Council branch offices in Yaounde indicated a timid turn out in the registration process. ELECAM officials said slightly over 5,000 new voters had been added to the electoral lists, a number far below expectations. The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic was highlighted in all council branch offices as the main reason for the slow turnout given that persons had to respect barrier measures with some staying at home and ELCEAM herself could not no longer embark on proximity strategies such as meeting people in popular roundabouts, markets and churches to have potential voters enlisted.

At the Efoulan, Round Point Express and Nkomkana branch offices of ELECAM in Yaounde, their targets were not met as many individuals feared getting out of home following the outbreak of the coronavirus. Officials say they adopted several hygiene and sanitation measures including the rotation of workers at the different council officers to limit the spread of the virus. Social media platforms of ELECAM were therefore using in communication registration and relevant information to the public.

