Cameroon: Situation in NW/SW - Security Forces Destroy Separatists Camps in Boyo

A special operation by the 5th Joint Military and Gendarmerie Region, neutralise alleged armed fighters, recovers killer weapons in Boyo division.

It took the "Boyo I special operation" six days with Col. Matiang Charles Alain leading some 450 elements of the defense and security forces. The Commanders of the 5th Joint Military and Gendarmerie Region, Brigadier General Nka Valere and Ekongwesse Divine went sizing up the operation in Fundong, capital of Boyo division on August 30,2020. It emerged from the visit that some 17 alleged separatist fighters were neutralised, seven others captured alive and several alleged enemy camps were destroyed. The operation took the forces to the neighbourhoods of Abuh, Anyajua, Aboh, Elemighong, Mbueni, Ngwah, and Asuh.

Col. Matiang Charles Alain told the visiting Generals that the operation recovered from the enemy camps, some dangerous weapons like guns and gas cylinders. Among the lot recovered were also motorcycles, phones, sewing machines and combat outfits used by the fighters. On-the-spot, Brigadier Generals Nka Valere and Ekongwesse Divine hailed the forces who braved the difficult terrain of Boyo for a mission that was conceived to give the population hope for a return to normalcy after years of pain and destructions, blamed on the socio- political and security crisis rocking the North West and South West regions. They stressed the mission of the defense and security forces, summed up in the protection of people and property and inspired the population of Boyo to collaborate and give peace a chance to return to their land.

The human face of the defense and security forces was showcased when the Generals moved to the Fundong motor park and inspired the population to stay safe from the killer COVID-19 pandemic by observing barrier measures prescribed by the government. Brigadier General Nka Valere handed over FCfa 200,000 to the population to purchase soap and stay free of Covid-19 by regularly washing their hands and respecting social distance. Around to cheer «Operation Boyo I", the SDO of Boyo, Tegni Fidele saluted the nation's defense and security forces for giving the area a fresh push in security. He said the operation was long expected and appealed to the population to stand by the forces by denouncing enemies who cause pain, frustrations and misery in the division.