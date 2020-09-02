Ghana: Hearts CEO Wants Trophies

1 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer, Frederick Moore, has revealed that the club's short-term target is to win trophies. According to Mr Moore, Hearts want to win a trophy in Ghana and conquer Africa.

Hearts have not been successful in recent years. The last time the club celebrated a trophy was in 2009 when they won the Ghana Premier League.

Since then, they have not won any trophy. The closest they came was in 2017 but suffered an embarrassing 3-1 defeat at the hands of their fierce rivals Asante Kotoko in the MTN FA Cup final.

"We want to make sure that we lift a trophy in Ghana and conquer Africa and that is our big goal," Moore said on Kumasi-based Pure FM.

"We need to be successful on the pitch because our core business is football and when we get to pitch, the question should be Hearts of Oak scored how many," he added.

