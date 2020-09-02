Sudan: Hamdouk - Signing of Peace Constitutes Establishment of the New Sudanese State

1 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdouk, said that the signing of peace in Juba would set up new Sudanese state and address all grievances of the past

n press statements Tuesday, Dr Hamdouk expressed pleasure over his return from Juba , explaining that what has been achieved in the first stage of the peace was great historical achievement and that it would put us on the right track.

He affirmed keenness top continue march towards completing the remaining peace process.

The Prime Minister indicated that the signing of peace agreement in Juba emphasizes the symbolic of selection of the city for the Sudanese peace process and refuted allegations that were skeptic over Juba capability to host the negotiations.

He praised the role played by the government of the South Sudan and its leadership and people under the wise leadership of the President Salva Kiir Mayardit and the mediation delegation.

Hamdouk called on the leader of the SPLM-N Abdul Aziz Al Helo and the leader of Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM), Abdul- Wahi Nur , to join the peace process, affirming that the government would work seriously to meet them soon to achieve the comprehensive peace for the interest of the Sudanese people.

Meanwhile, the prime Minister underscored that he has been following up the floods situation , referring to his confidence in the people and official efforts made at Tuti Island and other flood-affected areas.

