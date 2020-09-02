Sudan: UN Chief António Guterres Lauds Sudan Peace Agreement

1 September 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

New York — The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has added his voice to a chorus of international praise for the comprehensive peace agreement signed by the Sudanese government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance in the South Sudan capital Juba yesterday.

In a statement via spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, "the Secretary-General congratulates the people of Sudan for this historic achievement and commends the parties to the negotiations for their political will and determination in working toward the common objective of peace."

He also thanks the Government of South Sudan and President Salva Kiir for their important role in facilitating the talks.

In his statement, the Secretary-General also joins other international voices to call on the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North-Abdelaziz El Hilu and the Sudan Liberation Movement-Abdelwahid El Nur to join the peace process.

"The Secretary-General is fully committed to supporting the implementation of this agreement, which marks the start of a new era for the people of the Sudan and for people living in Darfur and the Two Areas, in particular," Dujarric says. "This will require sustained commitment and collaboration between the parties and the people of the Sudan. The United Nations, through UNITAMS and UNAMID, and in partnership with the African Union, will offer support, as requested by the parties and within its capacity and mandate, to the implementation of this and future peace agreements during the transition period. The United Nations will also support Sudanese stakeholders in longer-term peacebuilding efforts aimed at achieving accountability and consolidating peace and security gains," the statement concludes.

The USA, the United Kingdom, and Norway (the Troika), as well as the European Union and the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), all issued statements welcoming the accord (see further Radio Dabanga reports today). They all echoed the appeal for the remaining armed movements to join the negotiations.

Radio Dabanga

